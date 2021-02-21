At 2 p.m. the temperature at the Dayton International Airport reached 33 degrees. The city spent 398 hours below freezing. The last time Dayton was above freezing was midnight on Feb. 5.

The last prolonged period of time below freezing was in 2015. Dayton spent 17 days below 32 degrees.

Of the past 20 days, 18 of them have had high temperatures below 32 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as another storm system approaches. Rain may mix with snow showers tonight with this next system. Snow accumulations will be minor if any at all.

Temperatures will briefly fall this evening as the sun sets. The low will be around 32 degrees. We may see some snow at first but it will quickly transition to rain with little accumulation. The wind will become gusty out of the southwest. Expect gusts 30-40 mph after midnight. Temperatures will warm a bit ahead of a cold front. This means temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s much of the night. We will see more rain than snow.

The cold front will move through around 7 a.m. The rain will taper off. We will see isolated showers during the morning commute. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees much of the day. The wind chill Monday afternoon will be around 23 degrees.

TONIGHT: Rain developing. May mix with snow. Gusty. Low 32

MONDAY: Early morning rain, mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will fall during the day. High 37.

Temperatures will hover around 40 for highs for much of the week ahead. Slight chance of precipitation Wednesday night.