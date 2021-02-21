Snow will start to melt some today as temperatures rise above the freezing mark this afternoon. Of the past 20 days, 18 of them have had high temperatures below 32 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as another storm system approaches. Rain may mix with snow showers tonight with this next system. Snow accumulations will be minor if any at all.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and a little milder. High 37

TONIGHT: Rain developing. May mix with snow. Breezy. Low 33

MONDAY: Early morning rain, mostly cloudy and breezy. High near 40.

Temperatures will hover around 40 for highs for much of the week ahead. Slight chance of precipitation Wednesday night.