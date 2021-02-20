Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Combine that with a light wind and temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight, especially across the northern Miami Valley. Just a little bit of wind will allow the wind chill to fall below zero at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and very cold, wind SE 5-10 mph. Low 8

SUNDAY: Temperatures are finally above freezing this afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase through the evening. High 37

Rain and snow move into the area Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will rise above freezing for much of the week ahead. We will see periods of fog, especially in the morning.