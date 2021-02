Unseasonably cold today as temperatures rise only into the low 20s. A great weekend to head out and enjoy the snow pack. Later this week, most of the snow pack will melt as temperatures rise above freezing.

TODAY: Few flurries. Mix of clouds and sun. High 24

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Continued cold. Low 15

SUNDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. Milder. High 37

Rain and snow move into the area Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will rise above freezing for much of the week ahead.