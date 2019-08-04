A few thunderstorms have developed across northern Ohio along a stationary front. The storms are moving toward the southeast as they develop. Areas from Celina to Springfield have a 20% chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

Monday will be nice, warm, and a little bit more humid. Very isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A cold front will approach and stall out across the Miami Valley late on Tuesday. As this happens the chance for thunderstorms increases to 50% late Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will near 90 before the front and the rain impacts the area. Storms will be scattered. Everyone will not see rain. Up to an inch in accumulation is possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 64

TOMORROW: Muggy and warm with a chance for afternoon storms. High 88

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 67

TUESDAY: Muggy and warm with late afternoon storms. High 89

After the front moves through temperatures will drop back into the mid to lower 80s for the rest of the week.