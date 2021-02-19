A Very Cold Start to the Weekend

A very cold night is on the way with many places dipping into the single digits. Cold weather continues on Saturday. Temperatures will finally reach the freezing mark on Sunday, the first time since the 5th of February.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold with a snow flurry possible. Low 5

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a morning flurry, then partly sunny and continued cold. High 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cold. High 37

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain, freezing rain and snow showers. Low 30

A wintry mix will develop Sunday night. Right now, it looks like we could see rain, freezing rain and snow. Snow may accumulate lightly especially along and north of I-70.