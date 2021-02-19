We’ll see lots of clouds today and some flurries, at times. Temperatures will continue to run well below normal, with highs in the low 20s. Our normal high this time of year is 40-degrees!

Flurries will continue tonight, but come to an end Saturday. We will see lots of clouds and a little sun to start the weekend, with continued cold conditions. Our afternoon temperatures on Sunday will finally come above freezing.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a few flurries. High 23

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and very cold with a few flurries. Wind chill as low as -7. Low 7

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cold. High 35

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain, freezing rain and snow showers. Low 30

A wintry mix will develop Sunday night. Right now, it looks like we could see rain, freezing rain and snow. Snow may accumulate lightly especially along and north of I-70.