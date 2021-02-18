Very Cold Weather to End the Week

Clouds hang around tonight, and there will be a chance of flurries. Friday looks mostly dry with just a very low chance of a few flurries, mainly in the afternoon. It will continue to be very cold with below normal temperatures through the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Low 14

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with sun and cold, a snow flurry is possible. High 24

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold with a chance of a flurry. Low 7

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. High 24

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 35

The weekend looks dry with the potential for some rain and snow showers developing Sunday night. The precipitation may linger into early Monday.