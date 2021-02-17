***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTLER, WARREN AND CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1 AM FRIDAY***

Snow showers arrive tonight. Expect the snow to accumulate an inch or less through 7 am. We will see additional snow showers on Thursday, and accumulation will be around 1″ to 2″ through the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow developing. Slick roads later tonight. Low 18

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow showers, total accumulations by evening of 1 to 3 inches. High 26

THURSDAY NIGHT: Very cold with a few flurries. Low 12

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold with a slight chance of flurries. High 20

Very cold air will hang around through the start of the weekend, but by Sunday afternoon we should finally climb above freezing. Rain and snow showers may move in Sunday night.