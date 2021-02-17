Storm Team 2 Forecast

Bitter cold air is in place, with temperatures in the single-digits this morning. Some spots have even dropped below zero. At least we get a break from snow showers today, and expect dry conditions. Highs will only be in the upper teens to right around 20-degrees.

Tonight, snow showers arrive late. We expect the snow to accumulate around a half inch in spots through the Thursday morning commute. We will see additional snow showers on Thursday, and accumulation will be around 1″ to 2″ through Thursday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. High 20

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow showers arriving late. Any accumulation will be around 1/2″ or less. Low 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow showers. Accumulation 1″ to 2″. High 28

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. High 20

Very cold air will hang around through the start of the weekend, but by Sunday afternoon we should finally climb above freezing.

