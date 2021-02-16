A Frigid Night is on the Way

With lighter winds and at least some partial clearing, a frigid night is on the way. Some areas, especially over the deeper snowpack, may even drop a little below zero. Wednesday looks dry with more clouds returning.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low near 0

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High near 20

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers developing, accumulations under 1″. Low 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers accumulating 1″ or less. High 28

We have another system to watch Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring in the potential for more accumulating snow. Temperatures will continue to run quite cold right on through the upcoming weekend. On Sunday, there are signs that we should crack the freezing mark.