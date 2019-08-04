Live Now
Suspect, 9 dead and 16 injured in Oregon District mass shooting

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another really nice summer day across the Ohio Valley. Becoming very warm this afternoon. A very slight chance of a shower or storm in our northern counties today, but most areas will stay dry.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. High 87

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 64

MONDAY: Very warm with plenty of sunshine. High 88

Next chance of rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday and not everyone will see the wet weather.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS