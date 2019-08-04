Another really nice summer day across the Ohio Valley. Becoming very warm this afternoon. A very slight chance of a shower or storm in our northern counties today, but most areas will stay dry.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. High 87
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 64
MONDAY: Very warm with plenty of sunshine. High 88
Next chance of rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday and not everyone will see the wet weather.
Live Doppler 2HD
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.