***WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE MIAMI VALLEY STARTING TONIGHT AT 7 PM THROUGH 1 PM TUESDAY ***

Gray skies today with chilly temperatures. Snow develops tonight mainly after midnight. Expect 1-2 inches of snow by the Monday morning commute. Some breaks in the snow are expected midday. The heaviest snow should come as a second surge Monday late afternoon and evening. Around 7 PM much of the Miami Valley should have 3-4 inches on the ground. Storm totals will range from 5-9 inches with 10 plus in a few areas possible.