Frigid temperatures and biting wind chills will be the main concerns today weather wise. Lots of clean up for road crews as the President’s day storm dumped around half a foot of snow across much of the Miami Valley. Snow totals are still being measured this morning. The prolonged period of sleet in the southern counties cut back on snow totals. Allow extra time to reach your destination if you must travel. Blowing and drifting snow may recoat the roads throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain in the teens today with very little fluctuation. Wind chills remain in the single digits to around zero. Additional morning snow showers will provide less than a half inch of additional accumulation.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and very cold with a morning snow shower then scattered flurries. High 18

TONIGHT: Cloudy and very cold with sub-zero wind chill. Low 2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 20

We have another system to watch Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring in the potential for more accumulating snow to the area. We could see a couple inches, possibly some mixing again with this system. Temperatures will continue to run quite cold right on through the upcoming weekend. We’ll get another push of cold air for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 20s. On Sunday there are signs that we should crack the freezing mark.