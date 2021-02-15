***WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH 1 PM TUESDAY***

Snow will fall tonight and be heavy at times, especially west and north of Dayton. Farther east and south, we will have sleet which will eventually change to snow before ending. Snow totals will range from 8 to 12 inches northwest of Dayton to only a couple of inches southeast toward Clinton county. Drifting snow will be a problem tonight and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Periods of snow and sleet, snow heavy at times. Blowing and drifting snow will be a problem, too. Low 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, chance of mainly morning flurries, drifting snow. High 18

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold. Low near 0

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of snow in the evening. High near 20

Frigid temperatures are expected Wednesday morning. Another winter storm may impact the region on Thursday.