WINTER STORM WARNING for all of the Miami Valley through 1pm Tuesday.

A major winter storm will impact the Miami Valley today, tonight and into Tuesday morning. We expect light to moderate snow and light accumulation through lunchtime. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity by late afternoon, and the heavy snow will continue into the evening and overnight. This is when travel may become impossible at times.

Snow will come to an end Tuesday, but blowing and drifting snow will be an issue, as breezy northwest winds continue. Wind chill values over the next couple of days will be in the single digits.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with occasional snow. Daytime snow accumulation 2″ to 3″. High 20

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cold with snow falling heavy at times. Nighttime snow accumulation 4″ to 8″. Blowing and drifting snow. Low 12

TUESDAY: Snow showers ending, with storm totals ranging from 6″ to 11″. Mostly cloudy breezy and very cold. Blowing and drifting snow. High 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 21

Wednesday looks dry, but another storm moves in Wednesday night and continues to impact the area Thursday. We expect snow, and possibly some mixed precipitation. Snow will likely accumulate at least a couple of inches.