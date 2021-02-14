Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

***WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE MIAMI VALLEY STARTING TONIGHT AT 7 PM THROUGH 1 PM TUESDAY ***

Gray skies today with chilly temperatures. Snow develops tonight mainly after midnight. Expect 1-2 inches of snow by the Monday morning commute. Some breaks in the snow are expected midday. The heaviest snow should come as a second surge Monday late afternoon and evening. Around 7 PM much of the Miami Valley should have 3-4 inches on the ground. Storm totals will range from 5-9 inches with 10 plus in a few areas possible.

TONIGHT: Snow develops late. 1-2 inches by Monday AM. Low 14

PRESIDENT’S DAY (MONDAY): Snow, heavy at times. High 20

Snowfall totals by Tuesday will range from 5-9 inches with up to 10 inches plus in isolated areas. Snowfall amounts may be difficult to measure due to the fact that we already have a snow pack plus blowing and drifting snow. Visibilities will drop at times and travel will be hazardous, especially Monday evening.

A second potential major winter storm will impact the Miami Valley Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS