***WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY SUNDAY NIGHT AT 7 PM THROUGH 1 PM TUESDAY***

The long holiday weekend will end with the potential for a major winter storm. Until then, the weather will be rather quiet, but cloudy and very cold.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few snow showers. High 27

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and very cold. Low 11

VALENTINE’S DAY(SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy. High 22

Snow will develop Sunday night and build on Monday. The entire Miami Valley is looking at 4″ to 8″ with isolated amounts up to 10″. As of Saturday morning, the best chances for heavier snowfall looks to be south and east. But stay tuned to see how the forecast will alter in the next 24 hours. This snow will be light and fluffy and add up quickly because it will be so cold.