***WINTER STORM WATCH 7 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM TUESDAY***

We’re firmly locked in a cold air mass, and it’s not budging as we head into the weekend.

Overnight we will drop down into the teens again, and Saturday will be cold with the chance of a few flurries or light snow showers. There will be little, if any, accumulation.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with the chance of a few flurries or light snow showers. Little or no accumulation. High 27

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 12

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 22

We are back to dry weather on Sunday. A bigger storm system will begin to impact us Sunday night as snow develops. The snow will continue Monday and Monday night. The snow could be heavy, and significant snow accumulation is likely.