A great evening to spend some time outside with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will cool off nicely with outlying areas seeing Sunday morning lows in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 60

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Isolated shower or storm north of I-70. High 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low around 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny and quite warm. High 88

Next chance of rain is on Tuesday and Wednesday and not everyone will get wet weather. Highs for the upcoming week are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Live Doppler 2HD

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.