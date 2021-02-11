Dry weather will continue, but there is no let up in the cold. The sun will peek out a bit at times on Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quite cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued breezy and cold. High 25

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers developing in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Any accumulation around 1″ or less. High 25

Another system impacts the area Saturday with snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be cold followed by the chance of heavy snow early next week on Monday or Tuesday.