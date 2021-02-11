Morning snow showers will keep roads slick, with temperatures in the teens early on. This afternoon, snow will wind down, but it will be breezy and cold. Highs push into the mid 20s, with wind chill remaining in the teens.

Overnight dry weather is expected. This will continue on Friday, with mostly cloudy sky. The sun will peek out a bit tomorrow afternoon, but cold conditions continue.

TODAY: Morning snow showers, accumulation under 1/2″. Cloudy, breezy and cold. High 25

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quite cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued breezy and cold. High 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers developing in the later afternoon and continuing into the overnight. Any accumulation around 1″ or less. High 25

Another system impacts the area Saturday, with snow showers arriving for the late afternoon into the evening/night. Accumulation looks light, around an inch or less.