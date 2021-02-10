Storm Team 2 Forecast

Watch out for slick roads. A few snow showers will continue into the overnight hours with totals of 1 to 2 inches. Thursday will feature a little dry time, but the chance of a snow shower lingers.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers, accumulating 1 to 2 inches south of I-70, 1 inch or less north. Low 14

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with the chance of a few snow showers. High 26

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued cold. High 25

We will catch a break in snow on Friday with a dry day expected. More snow showers will be possible Saturday, and we are expecting an even colder airmass to move in over the weekend.

