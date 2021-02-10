It’s going to be another cold day in the Miami Valley, and scattered snow showers will develop this afternoon. Any accumulation looks like it will be around an inch or less, but it could be just enough to make the roads slick in spots.

A few snow showers will continue into the overnight hours, with maybe another inch or so of accumulation in some areas. Thursday will feature a little dry time, but the slight chance of a snow shower lingers.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with snow showers developing. Any accumulation around 1″ or less. High 24

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers. Any accumulation around 1″ or less. Low 16

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with the chance of a few snow showers. High 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued cold. High 25

We will catch a break in snow on Friday, with a dry day expected. More snow showers will be possible Saturday, and we are expecting an even colder airmass to move in over the weekend.