A Chance of More Snow Wednesday Afternoon

Tonight will be dry but watch for re-freezing of anything that melted today. Wednesday, we expect additional snowfall in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quite cold. Low 15

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with light snow developing in the afternoon. High 26

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening snow showers, otherwise cloudy and cold. Total snow 1 to 2 inches north of I-70. 1″ or less south. Low 16

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers. High 26

Snow showers will linger into Thursday with light accumulation possible. Friday looks dry, but continued cold. Another system moves in for the weekend, and we expect additional snow accumulation.