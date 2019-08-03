High pressure in control this weekend will bring lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Enjoy lower humidity as well for today. Grab plenty of sunscreen if you will out enjoying this gorgeous day as it will only take 15 minutes to burn.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 86
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Lows around 60
SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm north of I-70. High 87
Starting out with warm temperatures next week with highs in the upper 80s. Next chance of rain not until Tuesday.
