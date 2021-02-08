***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE COUNTIES OF MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, CLARK, PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, GREENE, BUTLER, WARREN, CLINTON AND WAYNE, IN, UNTIL 7 AM***

Snow will fall tonight, accumulating 2 to 4 inches south of an Eaton/Troy/Urbana line. Farther north, an inch or two is expected. It’s going to be a cold and active week with the chance for on and off snow that will bring light snow accumulation. High temperatures will remain below normal, and below freezing, for at least the next 10 days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow accumulating 1″ north to 4″ south. Low 18

TUESDAY: Chance of a few early morning flurries, then mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 28

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 15

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow developing in the afternoon. High 26

The next system to watch will bring more snow to the area later Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. Several more inches will be possible.