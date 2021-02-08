We can’t rule out a flurry or light snow shower today, but a better chance of accumulating snow arrives tonight. We could see 1″ to 3″ of snow across the Miami Valley, with the highest snow totals ending up across the southern counties.

It’s going to be a cold and active week, with the chance for on and off snow showers that will bring light snow accumulation. High temperatures will remain below normal, and below freezing, for at least the next 10 days.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with a flurry or light snow shower possible. Any daytime snow accumulation under 1/2″. High 26

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow showers likely. Accumulation less than 1″ across the north, and up to 3″ across the south. Low 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers developing. High 26

The next system to watch will bring more snow to the area Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. Another couple of inches will be possible.