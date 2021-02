The wind will be light out of the north. Expect the wind chill to be between 0 and 5 throughout the night in Dayton. Temperatures will stay right around 10 degrees with increasing cloud coverage.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and very cold. Low 9

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM snow flurries. High 27

Temperatures stay below freezing for the week ahead. We have several disturbances that will bring in chances for snow this week.