After a burst of snow overnight, today will be dry but unseasonably cold. Wind chills remain in the single digits and below zero.

TODAY: Continued cold. Mostly cloudy. High 18

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and very cold. Low 10

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM snow flurries. High 27

Temperatures stay below freezing for the week ahead. We have several disturbances that will bring in chances for snow this week.