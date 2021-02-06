A weak disturbance will bring a chance of snow between midnight and 4 a.m. Accumulation will be around 0.5″ but some areas may see up to an inch of snow. Temperatures will be in the teens tonight. Slick spots will develop quickly with just a little snow.

TONIGHT: Snow showers. around 1 inch north, less south. Low 14

SUNDAY: Early AM snow showers, very cold. High 18

The cold snap will continue for the week ahead. There are also several weak systems that may bring in additional snowfall this week. Many of the snow events will occur overnight.