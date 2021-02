Dry weather today and some sunshine is in the forecast. Snow moves into the Miami Valley tonight with some accumulation expected.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, chilly. High 28

TONIGHT: Snow showers. 1-2 inches north, inch or less south. Low 14

SUNDAY: Early AM snow showers, very cold. High 18

The cold snap will continue for the week ahead. There are also several weak systems that may bring in additional snowfall this week. Many of the snow events will occur overnight.