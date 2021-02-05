The stronger wind gusts will subside tonight, but it will still be breezy. Lows drop into the teens. Saturday will feature more sunshine, but it won’t warm up much at all with highs in the 20s to near 30 again. Light snow arrives Saturday night.

TONIGHT: A few evening flurries, then late night clearing and cold. Low 15

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. High 28

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with light snow developing, accumulating 1 to 2 inches. Low 14

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a morning flurry, otherwise mixed clouds and sun, colder. High near 20

There may be an early snow flurry Sunday, but most of the day looks dry. Temperatures will stay well below normal through next week.