Temperatures are on the rise. The high today made it to 86 degrees in Dayton at 2:49 p.m. As high pressure settles in for the weekend we will keep it sunny and dry. Humidity will be low too.

TONIGHT: Cool and calm. Low 63

TOMORROW: Warm and mostly sunny. High 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: clear and calm. Low 62

SUNDAY: Low humidity, warmer and mostly sunny. High 88

The next weather system will move into the Miami Valley late on Tuesday. The next front will bring the chance for storms and knock temperatures back into the lower 80s. Highs will be normal for the rest of the week.