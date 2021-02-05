It’s windy and colder behind a cold front. Expect a mostly cloudy day, with temperatures hanging in the 20s, and wind chill in the single digits and teens. Winds will still be gusting 30-35 mph through the day.

Tonight, the stronger wind gusts will subside, but it will still be breezy. Lows drop into the teens. Saturday will feature more sunshine, but it won’t warm up much at all with highs in the 20s again. Snow showers arrive Saturday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few snow showers. Any accumulation will be under a 1/2 inch. High 28

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers ending, becoming partly cloudy. Low 15

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 28

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation under 1 inch. Low 12

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a morning snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and very cold. High 18

There may be an early snow showers Sunday, but most of the day looks dry. Highs won’t get out of the teens, however, and we expect temperatures to drop into the single digits by Monday morning.