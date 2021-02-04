Look for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain this evening. South of I-70, the mix may change to rain for awhile. The mix may briefly change back to snow before ending shortly after midnight. Slick spots will be possible in the morning.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix to rain south of I-70 and back to snow before ending, accumulations 1 to 2 inches north of I-70, less than 1 inch south of I-70, windy and turning colder. Low 23

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, windy and cold. High 28 with wind chill in the teens and single digits.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold, chance of a flurry. Low 15

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 28

We are getting into a very cold stretch of weather that will last through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are expected to run below normal for the next 10 days.