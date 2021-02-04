A storm moving in today will bring a mixed bag of precipitation types to the Miami Valley by late afternoon. We will initially see spotty showers, which will impact the drive home from work. The southern counties are most likely to see rain, while mixed precipitation or snow will fall north of I-70. Any snow accumulation will be minimal, and roads will mainly be wet.

Overnight, a cold front will cross the area and ahead of it, temperatures warm enough to change any mixed precip or snow over to all rain. Once the front is through, colder air will rush in on gusty west winds. Watch for a few icy areas developing for the Friday morning commute.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly today with a wintry mix developing north of I-70, and mainly rain south. High 40

TONIGHT: Rainy, windy and turning colder. Low 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. High 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 27

We are getting into a very cold stretch of weather that will last through the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures are expected to run below normal for the next 10-days.