Overnight, clouds will be increasing ahead of a storm that will bring some rain and snow showers to the area on Thursday. The first wave of energy looks to bring a few snow showers to the region just before noon. The second wave will arrive in the afternoon. We will start with a wintry mix, but a transition to heavy rain is likely south of I-70. Just north of I-70, you will continue to see a mix of precip and our far northern counties will see the chance for some heavy snow. Everyone will see a transition to rain heading into the evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. A 60% chance of a rain/snow mix developing in the afternoon, and changing to all rain in the evening and overnight. High 40

FRIDAY: Just a slight chance of an early morning snow shower, then dry for the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 30

As the showers pull away and cold air moves in early Friday morning, we will see a brief change over to snow before it all comes to an end. Temperatures turn cold again on Friday and Saturday. Then, true Arctic air moves in on Sunday and we won’t get out of the teens.