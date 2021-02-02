Low temperatures will fall into the teens with clear skies tonight. The wind chill will once again fall into the single digits with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Sunshine and dry weather will continue on Wednesday. Temperatures will push into the low 30s by Wednesday afternoon. We expect even more warming on Thursday, but it comes along with some showers.

TONIGHT: Some clouds early, then clearing. Low 16

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain/snow showers changing to rain. High 40

We expect a rain/snow mix to develop Thursday and change to rain. At the tail end, we will see a quick change-over to snow again. We continue to watch Arctic air, which is set to move into the Miami Valley this weekend.