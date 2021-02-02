Snow has come to an end, and we expect to see some sun today. But cold air is firmly in place, and temperatures will not make it out of the 20s this afternoon. It will feel like the teens all day with a brisk northwest wind.

Sunshine and dry weather will continue on Wednesday. Temperatures will push into the low 30s by Wednesday afternoon. We expect even more warming on Thursday, but it comes along with some showers.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 28

TONIGHT: Some clouds early, then clearing. Low 17

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain/snow showers changing to rain. High 40

We expect a rain/snow mix to develop Thursday and change to rain. At the tail end, we will see a quick change-over to snow again. We continue to watch Arctic air, which is set to move into the Miami Valley this weekend.