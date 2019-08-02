Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will stay anchored to our north through the weekend, giving us generally dry conditions with seasonable temperatures. This afternoon, there may be an isolated shower or storm especially to our south and east. Again, most areas remaining dry.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated shower or storm. High 85

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

Dry weather continues for the rest of the weekend with high in the mid to upper 80s. Next chance of rain is on Tuesday.

