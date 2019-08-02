High pressure will stay anchored to our north through the weekend, giving us generally dry conditions with seasonable temperatures. This afternoon, there may be an isolated shower or storm especially to our south and east. Again, most areas remaining dry.
TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated shower or storm. High 85
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 63
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86
Dry weather continues for the rest of the weekend with high in the mid to upper 80s. Next chance of rain is on Tuesday.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.