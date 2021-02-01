Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Occasional snow showers will continue today, putting down a coating on roads at times. It will be windy and cold, with highs near 30-degrees, and wind chill in the teens all day.

Overnight, snow showers will come to an end. The clouds break up a bit late tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the teens. Tuesday will be a cold day, but we will be dry and get to enjoy some sunshine.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and cold. Occasional snow showers with accumulation around 1″ or less. High 30

TONIGHT: Snow showers early on, then ending. Accumulation 1/2″ or less. Low 18

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday, and the next storm arrives with a wintry mix changing to rain on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS