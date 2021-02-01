Occasional snow showers will continue today, putting down a coating on roads at times. It will be windy and cold, with highs near 30-degrees, and wind chill in the teens all day.

Overnight, snow showers will come to an end. The clouds break up a bit late tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the teens. Tuesday will be a cold day, but we will be dry and get to enjoy some sunshine.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and cold. Occasional snow showers with accumulation around 1″ or less. High 30

TONIGHT: Snow showers early on, then ending. Accumulation 1/2″ or less. Low 18

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday, and the next storm arrives with a wintry mix changing to rain on Thursday.