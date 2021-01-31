No winter weather warnings or advisories at this time. Scattered snow showers will create slick road conditions tonight. Additional accumulation will be 1-2 inches. Snow will be light but may lower visibility at times. Additionally, it will be blustery. The low tonight is 28. The wind chill will fall into the lower teens. Expect the temperature to feel like it’s around 12 degrees Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Snow showers, breezy. Less than an inch. Low 26

MONDAY: Snow showers. High 30

Dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system will bring in rain and snow Thursday and Friday.