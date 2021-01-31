***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNITL 1 PM AND WINTER STORM WARNING FOR PARTS OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 7 PM***

Sloppy wintry weather will continue across the Miami Valley today. Areas far north will see all snow with an additional 1-3″. However much of the Miami Valley will switch over to a wintry mix and all rain. This will help to melt the snow that fell overnight. This afternoon, we will likely see drizzle and fog and visibilities may be quite low.

Tonight as temperatures drop back into the 20s, another wave will bring in snow showers. Less than an inch of additional snow is expected but roads may ice over.

TODAY: Rain/snow/wintry mix. Visibilities will vary. High 36

TONIGHT: Snow showers, breezy. Less than an inch. Low 28

MONDAY: Snow showers. High 31

Dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm systems will bring in rain and snow Thursday and Friday.