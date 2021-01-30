***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6 PM TONIGHT TO 1 PM SUNDAY. WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN PARTS OF THE MIAMI VALLEY FROM 6 PM TONIGHT TO 7 PM SUNDAY***

Between 6 and 9 p.m., snow will move northeast across the Miami Valley. Butler County will see the snow first around 6 p.m. and Logan County will see the snow move in closer to 9 p.m.

Temperatures will begin to warm a bit overnight which will lead to a transition from snow to a wintry mix, and eventually rain for areas along and south of I-70. By 1 p.m. on Sunday conditions are expected to improve from Eaton to Urbana with a transition to rain. Areas to the north will continue to see snow leading to dangerous travel conditions for Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Logan, and Auglaize County until the snow comes to an end around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Accumulating snow. 2-4″ likely. Temperatures to the south, slowly rising. Low 30

SUNDAY: Snow changes to rain across most of the Miami Valley. All snow far north where there is another 1-3″ possible. Areas of fog. High 37

A few snow showers will push through the Miami Valley Sunday night and Monday with less than an inch of accumulation. Highs in the 30s and 40s for much of the week ahead.