***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND WINTER STORM WARNING FOR PARTS OF THE MIAMI VALLEY FROM 6 PM TONIGHT TO 1 PM SUNDAY***

A storm system will bring accumulating snow to the Miami Valley tonight. Overnight, areas to the south will see a slow rise in temperatures and will eventually change over to a mix before becoming all rain. The far northern Miami Valley will stay all snow and that is where the highest accumulations will occur.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High 36

TONIGHT: Accumulating snow. 2-4″ likely. Temperatures to the south, slowly rising. Low 30

SUNDAY: Snow changes to rain across most of the Miami Valley. All snow far north where there is another 1-3″ possible. Areas of fog. High 37

A few snow showers will push through the Miami Valley Sunday night and Monday with less than an inch of accumulation. Highs in the 30s and 40s for much of the week ahead.