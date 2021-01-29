Winter Storm on the Way for the Weekend

Clouds will increase tonight through Saturday. The daylight hours of Saturday will remain dry, but snow will arrive Saturday evening. We expect snow to fall steady and even heavy at times overnight into Sunday morning. The northern Miami Valley will see the most snow out of this system with 4″ to 7″ possible north of I-70. Along and south of I-70, rain will mix in sooner, so totals will be closer to 2″ to 4″.

TONIGHT: Clear early tonight and then partly cloudy, cold. Low 18, rising later.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonable. High 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow developing and accumulating through Sunday morning. Travel will become difficult. Low 30

SUNDAY: Snow early, mixing with and changing to rain from south to north through the day. High near 40

As cold air moves in behind the storm Sunday night, we will see rain change back over to snow. Scattered snow showers will continue Monday, and we expect additional light accumulation.