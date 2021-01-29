We will see more sunshine today, but it will still be cold. Highs will be running about 5-degrees below normal, as we reach near 30-degrees this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight through Saturday. The daylight hours of Saturday will remain dry, but snow will arrive by Saturday evening. We expect snow to fall steady and even heavy at times overnight into Sunday morning. The northern Miami Valley will see the most snow out of this system, with 4″ to 7″ possible north of I-70. South of I-70, rain will mix in sooner, so totals will be closer to 2″ to 4″.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. High 30

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonable. High 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow developing and accumulating through Sunday morning. Travel will become difficult. Low 30

SUNDAY: Snow early, mixing with and changing to rain from south to north through the day. High near 40