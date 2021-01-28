We will drop down into the mid to upper teens tonight, so Friday morning will be quite cold! Sunshine will continue in the afternoon, and we will top out close to 30 degrees. We are then tracking a big storm for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies but becoming partly cloudy late night. Low 18

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of snow by evening, snow at night, accumulating 2 to 4 inches. High 36

Most of Saturday will be dry, but by the evening, snow develops. Snow becomes mixed with or changes to rain on Sunday for the Dayton area, but farther north, snow may be the dominant precipitation type throughout the day allowing for additional accumulation.