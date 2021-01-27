Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Some Snow Tonight and Colder

Look for light snow early tonight, mostly south of I-70 and generally south of Dayton, too. Any accumulation should be under 1 inch but could be enough to create slick areas with temperatures well below freezing. Thursday we return to dry weather and some sunshine but quite cold.

TONIGHT: Evening snow, mostly south of I-70 with accumulations under 1″, breezy and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a bit breezy and cold. High 28

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30

Friday will be another dry day before a storm moves in this weekend. Snow moves in Saturday evening and Saturday night. That snow could become mixed with or change to rain on Sunday. Some accumulation is likely.

